UPDATE: Two taken to jail, two released after early morning standoff in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Two women were released from police custody following a lengthy standoff with local police Friday morning, and two other people are now sitting in the Bonneville County Jail.

Early in the morning, officers were looking for 30-year-old Maddeline Ovard after she failed to show up to court, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release. Ovard is one of the two women accused of violently kidnapping a woman in March before forcing the victim to strip and leaving her in a rural area outside of town.

During the search, police learned that Ovard and a wanted man, 34-year-old Shawn Cortez, were at an apartment on the 200 block of North Placer Avenue, IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements said. Investigators staked out the apartment and around 4:30 a.m. spotted Cortez and a different woman come outside. As soon as Cortez spotted police he dashed back into the apartment and officers spoke with the woman.

The woman was able to confirm that both Cortez and Ovard were inside the apartment. Clements said knowing of previous violent history and previous possession of firearms, at around 5:30 a.m., police called in the SWAT team. A large contingent of officers then blocked off roads in the area.

As the SWAT team was en route, Ovard came out of the apartment on her own. As police took her into custody, Ovard allegedly told police no one else was inside. Officers did not buy her story, knowing they saw Cortez run inside shortly before.

Police brining Shawn Cortez out of an apartment after a lengthy standoff Friday morning | Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Cortez refused to come out as negotiators tried calling him on the phone and using a PA system.

As no one came outside, the SWAT team breached the door and deployed CS gas.

Clements said two additional women then came out of the apartment. The two reportedly lied, telling officers the wanted man was not inside.

Police then sent a robot into the apartment and confirmed the Cortez was still there. A K9 went in and helped in taking Cortez into custody around 8:30 a.m. Reporters observed the man being brought out of the apartment in a blue jacket and white undershirt by officers in gas masks.

Cortez was arrested for resisting arrest and his two outstanding Bonneville County warrants for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Before the police took Cortez to the Bonneville County Jail, officers took him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for medical clearance.

Ovard was arrested for her two failure to appear warrants. The original charges are felony kidnapping, robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphilia.

The two women who came outside after SWAT introduced gas were detained then released. Their involvement remains under investigation, according to police.

CORRECTION: Police initially shared that four people were arrested, however further information clarifies that four were detained and only two arrested and taken to jail. The two additional women were released but remain under investigation. EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for this error and its been corrected in this story.

Police at a standoff in Idaho Falls Friday morning | Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com