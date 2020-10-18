18-year-old charged with statutory rape of 14-year-old girl

SHELLEY — An 18-year-old Shelley teen was arrested Thursday for the alleged statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Benjamin John McMullen, 18, is charged with felony rape, a charge which holds up to life in prison if convicted. Most details of the case remain sealed; however, the criminal complaint obtained by EastIdahoNews.com gave the age of the alleged victim.

Under Idaho law, an 18-year-old cannot legally engage in sex with anyone under the age of 16, meaning if the incident was consensual, it is still considered a crime.

Magistrate Judge James Barrett Jr. set McMullen’s bail at $5,000, which he posted Friday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15 at the Bingham County Courthouse.