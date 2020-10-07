7 Questions with Emmy: Garcia’s owner Ken Despot

It’s time for “7 Questions with Emmy” and this week she is speaking with Ken Despot, the owner of Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant in Idaho Falls.

Emmy asks Ken why he wanted to open a restaurant, how the cooks make fried ice cream, what his favorite dish is and more.

If you’re wondering what “7 Questions” is, read more about it here and if you have an idea of someone Emmy should interview, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

Emmy interviews Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison