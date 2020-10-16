A Feel Good Friday driveway surprise for a couple celebrating 71 years of marriage

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Leigh and Audrey Naylor celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary Thursday and the community came together to wish them the best!

The Naylor’s daughter set up some chairs on their driveway and asked her parents to sit there for one hour Thursday evening. During that time, friends and neighbors drove by to congratulate the couple on seven decades of marriage!

Leigh and Audrey married when they were 16 years old and have been together ever since.

We wanted to congratulate them personally so we showed up as part of the surprise. Watch the video above to see how it turned out!