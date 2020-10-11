Amazon announces it’s now hiring 2,000 people for its Nampa warehouse

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) – Amazon announced Friday that is has begun hiring more than 2,000 people for the Seattle company’s new fulfillment center in Nampa, which is expected to open next month.

“We are excited to offer great jobs with great wages starting at $15 per hour and comprehensive benefits that start on day one, including full medical, vision and dental insurance, matching 401(k) and up to 20 weeks of parental leave,” Tim McIntosh, the general manager for the warehouse, said in a news release.

Employees will help pick, pack and ship items from the 650,000-square-foot warehouse, the state’s first fulfillment center. It will be filled with household goods, books, toy and electronics that will be shipped to customers primarily in the Treasure Valley.

People interested in working for Amazon are asked to apply online. They can also text BOISENOW to 77088 to learn about new jobs as they’re listed.

The jobs site on Friday afternoon listed positions under the broad category of Warehouse Team Members. It showed shifts for early morning, daytime, evening, overnight and weekends.

Job candidates must be at least 18 and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Those applying will be asked to pick a shift preference and to select an appointment time for an interview. They will undergo a temperature check and be required to wear a face mask, which will be supplied by the company.

Amazon said it spent more than $800 million during the first half of 2020 on COVID-19 safety measures, including temperature checks, masks, enhanced cleaning, sanitation stations and on-site testing.

However, on Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that the California agency that oversees workplace safety fined the company $1,870 for coronavirus-related safety measures.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health found that Amazon failed to provide effective safety training about the coronavirus to employees. The violations occurred at Amazon warehouses in Eastvale in Riverside County and in Hawthorne in Los Angeles County.