Biz Buzz: New Powersports dealer opens in Idaho Falls

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Xtreme Powersports now open in Idaho Falls

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Xtreme Powersports opened without fanfare Oct. 1 in the old Elite Auto Sales building at 1430 Holmes Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The business sells, rents and repairs winter and summer Powersports equipment. Owner Matt Sorg tells EastIdahoNews.com the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s been phenomenal. We’ve had rentals going out every day. The community’s been great. In two days, we got 600 likes on our Facebook page,” Sorg says.

Sorg expects to have an official grand opening in December.

Xtreme Powersports’ inventory includes side-by-side ATVs, snowmobiles for kids and adults, boats, kayaks, and jet skis. The side-by-side rentals are the most popular item right now, he says, which are fully enclosed with heat/air conditioning and have winter tracks.

Sorg says what sets Xtreme Powersports apart from competing companies is its selection of turbo engine snowmobiles for rent.

“It’s a factory Skidoo turbo that we offer,” says Sorg.

Sorg says the side-by-side and snowmobile industry has skyrocketed in recent years because of developments that have made them easier to ride, such as turbo engines with greater horsepower, larger tracks and added comfort in the cab of the side-by-sides with heating units, power windows and windshield wipers.

Sorg previously managed Bott Yamaha in Idaho Falls and has worked in the Powersports industry for 16 years. Sorg and his team looked at several locations to open the dealership but ultimately decided on Holmes because of traffic.

“It’s got a ton of traffic, and it’s very visible. People drive by (our building) every day,” Sorg says.

Sorg and his team are heavily involved in getting the business off the ground. Still, he says they’d eventually like to separate their sales and rental divisions into two separate buildings.

“It’s something we’re passionate about. We love it, and we appreciate the response from the public. We’re super pumped,” says Sorg.

Xtreme Powersports is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call (208) 648-4200 for more information. You can also visit the website or Facebook page.

BIZ BITS

Pocatello city clerk retiring after 17 years with the city

POCATELLO – The Pocatello city clerk is retiring.

Ruth Newsom will step away from the post she has had for nearly 10 years at the end of the month. Newsom worked in the private sector and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare before her city job. She was hired by the city in November 2002 as deputy clerk, where she took minutes of City Council meetings and provided administrative support to the city clerk, chief financial officer and the mayor. She moved up to the clerk spot in January 2011 and has been responsible for maintaining records, managing city elections, issuing city licenses and more.

In retirement, Newsom plans on volunteering in the community and spending time with her grandchildren. She’s also looking forward to traveling and getting a National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands Senior Pass to visit as many national parks as possible.

The Ocean Spray–Fleetwood Mac guy is now a Halloween costume

IDAHO FALLS – Nathan Apodaca, the Idaho Falls man who catapulted to fame after sipping Ocean Spray while longboarding down U.S. Highway 20 in a viral video, is now officially a Halloween costume. The costume launched on his website Tuesday and is part of his new line of merchandise, which includes a sweatshirt with the words “Steady Vibin” on the front. There is also a white T-shirt with black shorts, knee-high socks, along with a fake mustache and feather tattoo, just like the ones worn by Apodaca himself.

The longboard and bottle of Ocean Spray are not included.

Ocean Spray gave him a new pickup last week from Ron Sayer Nissan in Idaho Falls. The truck came with a load of Ocean Spray cran-raspberry juice in the back.

Bank of Commerce hosting ribbon-cutting, open house for new Ririe branch

RIRIE – The Ririe location of The Bank of Commerce is pleased to announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate and reveal its newly remodeled branch. In conjunction with the bank’s annual Customer Appreciation Day, the bank will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 16, at 1 pm. The Customer Appreciation Day Open House will be from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Bank of Commerce is a full-service community bank headquartered in Idaho Falls and has been serving southeastern Idaho and southwest Montana since 1959. The bank has six branch locations and more than $1 billion in assets. The Ririe branch is at 386 East Main Street.

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

IDAHO FALLS

New business offers healthy prepared meals for customers

IDAHO FALLS – The owners of a local business are on a mission to make it easy and convenient for customers to eat healthy.

Christopher and Lauren Parrett, Brianne Clark and Dalin Bernard opened Prepp’d, a meal prep delivery service, on July 4 at 3102 South 25th East in Idaho Falls. It’s a subscription-based model that allows customers to buy nutritious, ready-to-eat meals each week.

“There is no (other place) in town (where) you can go get a clean, 500-calorie meal that tastes good,” Chris tells EastIdahoNews.com.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

