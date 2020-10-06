Idaho Falls man getting national attention after creating viral TikTok video

IDAHO FALLS (KPVI) – An Idaho Falls man living in an RV is now an internet sensation after posting a video on TikTok nearly two weeks ago that went viral.

Nathan Apodaca, known as 420doggface208 on TikTok, posted a 22-second video Sept. 25 on the video-making app that shows him skateboarding down U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls while listening to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” After taking a sip of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice, he turns to the camera and begins lip-syncing to the song.

“I don’t use this verbiage often but this is a whole vibe. simple as that,” Twitter user Drew Fog wrote.

The video has garnered more than 50 million views nationwide, as of Monday. It began a trend that has sparked a lot of copycat videos, including one from Mick Fleetwood himself.

Even army soldiers couldn’t help but get in on the “good vibes” trend.

Apodaca tells KPVI how he got on TikTok in the first place.

“My youngest daughter (introduced me to it). She told me I can mess around on it, if I want,” says Apodaca. “I just started out lip-syncing.”

The Post Register reports Apodaca lives in an RV and works at Circle Valley Produce, a potato processing plant in Idaho Falls. He’s taking a temporary break from his job because he now has a manager, Gina Rodriguez, who previously represented reality star Honey Boo Boo.

In the last 10 days, Apodaca has gotten a lot of support from people across the country. He’s received more than $20,000 in donations, the Post reports. He gave $5,000 to his mother and bought his dad a truck.

“I never really said ‘ay, give me some money,'” Apodaca says. “They saw stories on my Twitter from a long time ago … and they all just felt for me and decided to throw me a bone I guess.”

His next goal is to buy a house for his family.

Apodaca continues to get emails from celebrities daily, and though he is flattered by all the attention and the huge financial boost, he says fame was never what he was after.

“I don’t feel like anyone different, (but) I can’t walk to the store without anyone noticing me.”

Apodaca is convinced the hype will eventually “blow over” and he’ll soon be back to work.

WATCH APODACA’S FULL VIDEO BELOW: