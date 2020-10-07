Local TikTok star surprised with pickup truck full of juice

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man is reaping the rewards of his “good vibes” after posting a video on TikTok 11 days ago that has garnered millions of views.

Ocean Spray showed up at the front door of Nathan Apodaca’s RV about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday with a brand-new, red 2020 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X pickup with a full load of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice in the back. The company captured the whole thing on video.

“This is from Ocean Spray to you. Thanks for keeping it positive,” an Ocean Spray representative tells Apodaca as he hands him the keys. “The truck is yours. All the Ocean Spray is yours. Congratulations!”

Apodaca can be seen walking towards the pickup. He smiles as he looks in the back and the inside. After looking it over, he raises one arm in the air and says,

“That’s crazy.”

See it for yourself in the video above.

Following Tuesday’s surprise, Apodaca recreated his viral TikTok with his new truck.

“It’s pretty humbling that Ocean Spray reached out and decided to gift me with a cranberry red brand new truck,” Apodaca says in a written statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s been a wild ride for sure and it’s awesome that I’m putting out good vibes for everyone right now. I mean I love my Cranberry Raspberry Ocean Spray, so now I have a truckload which is pretty cool!”

Apodaca’s original video shows him skateboarding and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice while lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams.” It has garnered more than 24 million views, as of Tuesday, and inspired hundreds to create their own version of the video, including Mick Fleetwood himself.

Apodaca tells The Post Register music has always been a creative outlet for him, and he created the video on his way to work Sept. 25. His car broke down that morning with only a mile to go.

Ocean Spray purchased the truck from Ron Sayer Nissan in Idaho Falls. General Manager Matthew Jolley says the idea was to give Apodaca a pickup that matched the color of the juice.

“The color of the truck was kind of that cranberry juice color,” Jolley says.

Jolley helped make the delivery and he says it was an amazing experience.

“It was cool to give such an awesome truck to a guy that’s so humble and happy about life,” Jolley says. “It was a humbling experience.”