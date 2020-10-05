BLM to begin work on Birch Creek, Egin Lakes to close next week

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management’s Birch Creek Recreation Area will undergo grading and graveling on the access road in the campground and day use area during the next few weeks, weather pending. The work involved will result in limited inconvenience to the public, and the recreation site will remain open. The contractor will complete the work in phases to minimize impact to the public.

“We are asking the visitors for their cooperation during this needed work, so the access road remains serviceable to the public,” said Jeremy Casterson, BLM Upper Snake Field Manager.

The Egin Lakes Recreation Area will seasonally close to overnight camping effective Oct. 12 through approximately May 1, depending on weather. The day use area will remain open.

The BLM closes the campground annually because visitation significantly decreases as the weather gets colder. The water system is shut down and winterized to prevent broken pipes due to freezing. The campground reopens in May as the weather warms up and visitation increases.

The nearby St. Anthony white quartz sand dunes are the largest in Idaho and blanket an area approximately 35 miles long and 5 miles wide. This unique area sees over 250,000 visitors a year from around the world. Not only does it create an amazing outdoor playground, it is an important environment for a variety of plants and animals, providing critical winter range for elk, mule deer and moose.

For more information, please contact Mike Setlock, Outdoor Recreation Planner, at msetlock@blm.gov or 208-524-7529. Please visit the BLM’s website for more information