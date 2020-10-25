Crash on Highway 20 near Rexburg causing traffic delays

REXBURG – The eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg is backed up due to a car crash.

Sgt. Isaac Payne with Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 7:25 p.m. It’s not clear exactly what happened or what caused it, but one vehicle crashed at milepost 332 on the south side of Rexburg.

Payne doesn’t know if anyone was injured, but a truck is towing the vehicle away, as of 8:30 p.m. He anticipates normal traffic flow will resume in the next few minutes.

We will update this story if we get any new information.