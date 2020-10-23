Crush the Curve Idaho teams up with Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

BOISE (KIVI)– Crush the Curve Idaho is teaming up with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to provide COVID-19 testing for staff and residents in local long-term care facilities.

Funding received from the CARES Act will be geared towards paying for any approved testing not covered by health insurance, Medicare or the federal CARES Act. All of the state’s long-term care facilities are approved for the program, including assisted living, skilled nursing and intermediate care facilities.

“Residents of long-term care facilities are perhaps the most at-risk group for serious complications from COVID-19,” said Tina Upson, executive director of Crush the Curve Idaho. “This program has the potential to save numerous lives, lower hospitalizations and keep Idaho’s most vulnerable population safe. In our opinion, rigorous testing at long-term care facilities is the single most important action we can take to lower COVID-19 deaths.”

More than `150 facilities have already registered for the program since enrollment opened in September. As part of the program, Crush the Curve Idaho partnered with more than 10 commercial labs that make up a total weekly testing capacity of over 500,000 tests. The program was an average result turnaround of 32 hours.

“Along with other testing solutions the state has made available to long-term care facilities, Crush the Curve Idaho is providing testing support that will help protect some of Idaho’s most vulnerable residents,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, DHW, Division of Public Health administrator.

For more information on the program, visit Crush the Curve Idaho’s website.