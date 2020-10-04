Driggs Elementary School will reopen Monday
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Education
DRIGGS — After a three-day closure due to a COVID-19-induced staffing shortage, Driggs Elementary School will reopen on Monday.
Teton School District 401 made the announcement late Saturday.
The 400-student elementary school closed earlier this week after at least two elementary teachers tested positive for the virus, and positive cases had been found in one kindergarten and two first grade classes.
