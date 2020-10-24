Fire destroys home and camp trailer in Fort Hall

FORT HALL – A camp trailer and home in Fort Hall is a total loss following a fire Friday evening.

A news release from Fort Hall Fire Department indicates a camp trailer fire broke out at 5:43 p.m. The trailer was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and it quickly spread to the adjacent trailer home.

It’s not clear whether anyone was inside at the time, but no injuries were reported and firefighters did rescue a cat.

Crews are still working to determine an official cause, but Fire Chief Eric King says a hot plate may have been a contributing factor.

“The burner was left unattended by the homeowner, William Beasley, in the camp trailer,” King says. “The Red Cross has been notified to assist with the family’s immediate needs.”