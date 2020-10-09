Former ISU student pleads guilty to filming the rape of child in campus bathroom

POCATELLO — A former Idaho State University student has pleaded guilty to filming himself sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy in a campus bathroom.

Andrew John Jemmett, 20, reached a plea agreement on Thursday. Jemmett agreed to plead guilty to a federal felony sexual exploitation of a child charge in exchange for prosecutors not seeking any additional charges against him. The agreement also holds federal prosecutors to recommend sentencing outlined by the United States Sentencing Commission Guidelines.

In April 2019, Jemmett filmed himself sexually assaulting the boy in the public bathroom. Jemmett then agreed to sell the video for $150 to at least one other person over Snapchat. The person who bought the video then sent the money to Jemmett over Paypal, according to court documents.

ISU officials confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that Jemmett was a student at the university from the Fall of 2017 to the Spring of 2019.

RELATED | Former ISU student admits to filming rape of child in campus bathroom, documents say

After leaving the school, Jemmett moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where police arrested Jemmett for child pornography found on his iPhone 11. Their investigation led them to contact authorities in Idaho when they learned the video was made in Pocatello.

The crime of sexual exploitation of a minor child is punishable with at least 15 and up to 30 years in prison and a term of supervised release from five years to life. Jemmett is facing a maximum fine of $250,000.

Once released from prison, Jemmett will have no contact with minors unless approved by his probation officer. The terms of the agreement will also place restrictions on where Jemmett can live, work and access to the internet.

Jemmett will also have to register as a sex offender.

A sentencing date for Jemmett has not been scheduled.