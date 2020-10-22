Freezing temperatures, light snowfall predicted in eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — It’s going to be a cold weekend in eastern Idaho, and there may even be a small amount of snow depending on where you live.

The National Weather Service announced Wednesday, that low temperatures will drop into the low teens and single digits in most of central and eastern Idaho on Friday and Saturday night and early Sunday.

Snow is predicted primarily in the mountains and at higher elevations, however, a light dusting to two inches of snow is possible in the Snake River Plain and at lower elevations in central Idaho. Rain is also predicted at the lower elevations.

The predicted temperatures are lower than is typical for this time of year. However, this isn’t the first freeze eastern Idaho has experienced this year. Temperatures dropped below freezing for several days in September.

Meteorologists say the biggest concern at the moment is that low temperatures may cause a “flash freeze” of wet and snow-covered roads Saturday evening. The slippery conditions may result in hazardous driving conditions on Saturday night and into early Sunday.

Forecasters recommend that people anticipate this when making travel plans for the weekend.

For the latest weather information, visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.