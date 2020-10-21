Hawthorne Elementary School wants to give 100 backpacks a week of food – but they need help

IDAHO FALLS — Hunger is a daily part of everyday life for a significant number of eastern Idaho children, and the ongoing COVID pandemic has only added more chaos to their situations.

Many schools in the area are continuing to provide school lunches even when students are learning with hybrid or online models. But one elementary school is taking things a step farther.

Hawthorne Elementary School in Idaho Falls is working to provide its students with a backpack of food that can last through a weekend.

They can’t do it alone though and are asking for the public’s support.

“Child hunger in our community is something that we all need to come together to stop,” Hawthorne Principal Katie Francis explained. “We need to step up in order to meet the needs of the most vulnerable population. Many have already stepped up to support over the past year, but with our new economy and the current state of the pandemic, the need is much larger. We ask that every one that is able, please pass on this act of kindness and help us take care of our children.”

A press release the school sent out said 80% of the children attending Hawthorne receive free or reduced lunches. Many of the students get the majority of their meals from school, and they often go hungry during long school breaks.

The school does have a preexisting backpack program, which provided backpacks just during long breaks. However, in cooperation with United Way and Just Serve, they are attempting to expand it to include weekends. This week is the first week, and the groups are asking for help in order to keep it going.

To help fill the backpacks, the school is asking people and organizations to consider donating the following items (snack size packages in bulk).: –

Kellogg Cereals Jumbo Assortment Pack

Quaker Oats Flavor Variety Packs

applesauce or fruit in individual cups

Nutri Grain Bars or Chewy Granola Bars

Kraft Easy Mac Microwavable (Just add Water) Bowls

snack size fruit snacks

Toasty Sandwich Crackers

Pepperidge Farms Goldfish Snack Packs.

Large, bulk-sized, packages of these items can be found at Sam’s Club or Costco. Gift Cards from Costco and Sam’s Club for the purchase of fresh fruit, vegetables, and dairy, would also be accepted. Items can be personally delivered during school hours (8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday) or shipped to Hawthorne Elementary School, 1520 S. Boulevard in Idaho Falls.

The backpacks are filled on Wednesdays and sent home on Thursdays throughout the year. During longer school breaks, enough food for that time period will be added.

“Kids are hungry in our community, and this is an issue that we can do something about,” said Christine Wiersema, CEO of United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County.

Francis explained to EastIdahoNews.com that they don’t just plan on taking care of the kids that go to their schools, but also hope to provide enough food for their siblings and other children that don’t have the proper food, shelter, or clothing they need to learn properly.

“They can’t function if they are hungry,” she said. “They come in Monday and are so hungry and sleepy. (We are) asking people if they are able in any way to help… we can’t do it on our own.”

Those with questions can contact Michele Timm, School Secretary at timmmich@d91.k12.id.us or call 208-525-7636.