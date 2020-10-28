How to have a safe, fun Halloween during COVID-19

IDAHO FALLS — Halloween might look different this year with COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be celebrated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. But from dressing up to trick-or-treating, there are still ways people can have a safe and fun holiday during the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We encourage (people) that they follow the guidance and make Halloween as safe as possible to prevent the spread of COVID,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman Tracy McCulloch told EastIdahoNews.com.

The CDC, as well as local health districts, agree that trick-or-treaters should wear a cloth mask. SIPH explained in a news release that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask, and that cloth masks can be part of a costume.

However, do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can make breathing more difficult, according to the CDC.

“Research has shown that cloth face coverings are a good barrier to prevent the spread, but there is no research on Halloween masks,” McCulloch stated. “(The) majority of the Halloween masks, they don’t have that tight weave of fabric to prevent the spread of COVID.”

People handing out candy should also wear a face covering, plus do the following:

Wash their hands before handling treats

Hand out treats outdoors, if possible

Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to grab

Not only should people avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters — the CDC recommends people stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you — but people should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer frequently. These acts of disinfecting should be done especially after touching frequently touched surfaces, pumpkins, or apples, SIPH explained.

Along with the above-mentioned steps that can be taken to make trick-or-treating safer, there are also some Halloween activities that could be done to protect yourself from getting or spreading COVID-19.

“With Halloween quickly approaching, Eastern Idaho Public Health recommends people engage in lower risk activities to reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19,” EIPH spokeswoman Mimi Taylor explained. “Please choose activities that are outdoors and are done with members of your household.”

Some examples of lower-risk activities include:

Decorating and carving pumpkins with members of your household or outside with neighbors or friends

Holding a Halloween treat hunt with household members in and around your house

Holding an outdoor costume parade or contest so everyone can show off their costumes where people are socially distanced

Hosting a socially distanced outdoor Halloween movie night with friends or neighbors or an indoor movie night with your household members

Visiting a pumpkin patch or orchard where mask-wearing is encouraged and people are able to maintain six-feet of social distancing

Going to a one-way, walk-through haunted forest or corn maze

If you may have COVID-19 or you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not pass candy out to trick-or-treaters, the CDC mentions.

“In addition to COVID precautions, always remember to stay on sidewalks as much as possible, look both ways when crossing the street, examine your candy before eating it, avoid dark houses and have a flashlight available,” Taylor added. “Have fun, be safe and stay healthy.”

