Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen temporarily closing

IDAHO FALLS — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has closed another service, although it is only temporary in this case.

The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen board recently decided they would close the kitchen’s doors due to unpredictable safety conditions and a steep decrease in available volunteers.

“It is no longer possible to maintain the safety and consistent service (for) our volunteers and patrons,” the board announced in a news release Friday.

The final day of service will be Sunday, Nov. 1.

The doors are closed until further notice, but the board emphasized this is a temporary closure.

“We will be re-evaluating the situation often and will resume service when it is safe for everyone to do so,” the board said in the release. “It is our hope that this temporary closure will give us the time needed to put in place plans to operate safely, re-energize our community with once a month volunteer opportunities, and give our few, but dedicated teams who have been serving for years some time to stay home and stay safe.”

The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, located at 301 South Boulevard in Idaho Falls, provides warm meals for those in need.