Idaho Falls Zoo officially closed for the season

IDAHO FALLS- The Idaho Falls Zoo is now closed for the season.

Zoo staff partnered with SelectHealth to host #IFZoo’s Last Blast of the Season Saturday. Guests that brought a canned food item to donate to the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls got in for half-price.

Free hot cocoa was also available and SelectHealth had free masks for the first 1,000 people.

RELATED | How you can get half-price admission at Idaho Falls zoo for its end of year event next weekend

It’s not clear how many people showed up, but a post on the zoo’s Facebook page indicates there were a lot of people, despite the cold weather.

All classes, lessons and programs at the zoo education center are suspended until the season reopens in April 2021.

Visit the website, Facebook or Instagram pages for more information.