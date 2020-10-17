Is In-N-Out Burger coming to eastern Idaho?

IDAHO FALLS – Rumors about an In-N-Out Burger opening in eastern Idaho has been an ongoing topic of interest the last several years.

Many locals feel Idaho Falls is a prime location for the restaurant and earlier this summer, some suggested there were plans to open one in Sandcreek Commons in Ammon. The franchise denied those claims, however, telling EastIdahoNews.com there were not any plans to open in the Idaho Falls area at this time.

But it sounds like upper management is at least open to the idea.

Last month, an EastIdahoNews.com user sent us a Facebook message written by a family member to the fast food chain raving about the dining experience. He requested the restaurant open in Idaho Falls and received the following in response,

“Thank you so much for your kind words and for your interest in our expansion,” an In-N-Out representative wrote. “Hopefully you will see us in Idaho Falls in the near future. While we don’t have any immediate plans for your area, we will be sure to share your suggestions with our real estate team.”

Nothing is certain at this point, but time will tell what ultimately ends up happening.

Meanwhile, the burger joint is moving a little closer to eastern Idaho. The Herald Journal reported Thursday In-N-Out is planning to open a restaurant in Logan, Utah. City officials say the application lists the address in downtown at 404 North Main.

“I think it will help energize the whole 4th North corridor,” Logan’s Director of Economic Development Kirk Jensen says. “It’s really the U.S. Highway 89/91 corridor, so a lot of people are traveling through Logan on it east to Bear Lake and Yellowstone … and they might stop and eat there, and then decide to stick around and explore downtown.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to review the application at its next meeting.