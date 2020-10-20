Jeremiah Jones, Clint Lemieux looking to become next Teton County Sheriff

DRIGGS — One former and one current Teton County Sheriff’s deputy are facing off to decide who will become the next sheriff.

Longtime Sheriff Tony Liford is not seeking reelection. Hoping to take his place is Democrat Jeremiah Jones and Conservative Clint Lemieux who is running on the Republican ticket.

To learn more about the candidate’s platform, EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their unedited responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education,

volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Jones: I first came to Teton Valley after being wounded in combat in 2003. While I was away, my family relocated here in pursuit of Idaho’s incomparable way of life. I knew then that this would be my forever home. After another tour in Iraq, I finally settled down in Teton Valley to start my family and a career in law enforcement.

I worked in Idaho law enforcement for 10 years, including four years as a Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy. Throughout my experience, I have had the unique opportunity to observe the strengths and weaknesses of our local sheriff’s office as both a deputy and a civilian. I have grown to value training and education within the law enforcement system, and ultimately served as a training officer during my time as a police officer in Hailey.

Outside of my career, I have built a family with my wife, Genavieve. We just welcomed our first son together, Jesko. I look forward to raising him and his brothers in this valley alongside their grandparents, aunts and uncles who also call Teton County home.

Lemieux: I was born and raised in Arizona. I spent two years in Guatemala where I learned to speak Spanish. I came to the valley in 2009 and met my wife Paige (Wade). I knew this was where I wanted to live and raise my family. We have four kids. We enjoy participating in community events and programs. I enjoy spending time with my family and we love being outdoors.

I started my career in law enforcement when I was hired as a detention officer in Teton County Wyoming. I worked closely with the inmates. This gave me the desire to become more involved in helping people so they did not end up like those I was monitoring. That is when I decided to get into law enforcement and started working here in Teton Valley as a sheriff’s deputy.

I had the opportunity to transfer to Madison County to obtain different experiences. After two years in Madison and a few inquiries of Sheriff Liford, I decided to transfer back to Teton County where I have been working since. I have loved being a patrol deputy and mentoring new officers. I love working in our community and have enjoyed getting to know people through my service and life here. The things I most enjoy in my career are helping people in different situations, getting drugs off the streets and helping people understand the impact their actions have on themselves and others. I care about the people and the well being of our community.

What are your proudest accomplishments in your personal life or career?

Lemieux: I am most proud of my family! I have a beautiful and generous wife, Paige. She is supportive of my law enforcement career even though it can be hard on the family when I need to miss holidays and other important occasions. Paige and I have four amazing children. They are the reason I want to be in law enforcement and serve as your sheriff. I will work to keep Teton County a great place to live, work and play. As a deputy, I have received several awards for my actions — one was for saving a man’s life when he became trapped in a submerged vehicle. Working in law enforcement, I am able to help people in need and build relationships with members from every segment of our community. We, collectively, have a lot to be proud of in Teton Valley.

Jones: When I was 18 years old, I chose to enlist in the United States Marines. I was set to begin boot camp in January 2002. But on Sept. 11, 2001, I knew I couldn’t wait until then to begin serving my country. On that day, I called my recruiter and requested an early start.

Two weeks later, I entered the first Marines boot camp following 9/11. I am proud and honored to have served our country. While there, I learned the important values of trust and accountability. I put the utmost trust in my fellow marines, and knew my superiors were leading us with accountability.

Since those four years of service, I have continued my public service through law enforcement. Of course, my proudest accomplishment is being a father to three boys and a husband to Genavieve.

Why are you a member of the Republican/Democrat/Independent/Other party?

Briefly explain your political platform.

Jones: While I firmly believe this position should remain non-partisan and serve all parts of the community, I also know it’s time for a change. No one in our valley should feel targeted or silenced. As a Democrat, my values will lead me to serve all people with equality and transparency, while supporting programs and training that modernize our law enforcement and prioritize non-violent de-escalation.

Before running for office, I wasn’t a very political person, but at this point in time, I recognize the importance of leaders who increase accountability in our local government, especially within law enforcement.

Lemieux: As a Conservative, I have the opportunity to run on the Republican ticket. However, the office of sheriff should not be a political position. Law enforcement officers swear an oath to support and uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Idaho Constitution. We do not swear an oath to a platform or a political party. I take my oath to support the constitutions very seriously.

As sheriff, I will see that Teton County’s deputies are diligent and fair in enforcing the laws. I will continue to treat all people in our county with respect and forge stronger relationships with community members, especially the youth who need positive mentors and role models. I will be fiscally responsible with the budget and not ask for unnecessary funding. Under my leadership, the sheriff’s office will be responsive to the needs of this community and will not be misguided by any national political agenda.

What are the greatest challenges facing your county?

Lemieux: One of the biggest challenges facing Teton County is a lack of resources. The sheriff’s office has had difficulty hiring and retaining qualified staff due to the high cost of living. One way we try to alleviate this is by allowing take home cars to neighboring jurisdictions.

Other agencies such as the Fire District and Road and Bridge Department have similar resource challenges. Road and Bridge has needed to upgrade their garage for some time, and it has proven difficult. I hope we can all come together and make things work to serve our valley even better. Our youth and adults will benefit from having easier access to mental health counselors and substance abuse programs which will ultimately save resources.

Jones: Although we live in a small, rural valley, we are not free from the issues that are prevalent across our nation’s law enforcement system. Like many communities, we must face the challenge of confronting inherent biases in our system. Our community members struggle with a lack of trust in law enforcement and our law enforcement offices struggle to keep up with training, which leads to mishandled situations and even more mistrust from the community.

We must work to gain back the trust of our community by leading with transparency, increasing accountability, working as team players in the local government and prioritizing modern training in our budget. I will seek solutions that improve our local law enforcement for community members and create an improved working environment that benefits our deputies.

How is your party’s ideology better suited to dealing with these unique challenges than those of your competitor?

Jones: It is no secret that issues in law enforcement have been made partisan over the last few months. While I believe our law enforcement officers play a vital role in the safety of our community, it is clear that some level of change is inevitable and, in many cases, necessary.

At this critical point in history, I believe the Democratic values of progress, fairness and equality under the law are exactly what we must bring back to local law enforcement. To be clear, the challenges we face are not unique to Teton County nor are they the fault of one person alone. They are systemic problems that must be addressed for the sake of our community members and law officers alike. It is my belief that more progressive leadership will lead to real, lasting change.

Lemieux: As sheriff, I would work with all departments within the county to better serve the citizens. I would work with the great resources and professionals we have in non-government organizations, like Family Safety Network and Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition, among others. I would like to work closely with the Hispanic Resource Center and Community Resource Center to make sure all members in our community get the protection and service they deserve.

I also hope to encourage economic growth to increase the resources available here to provide these services. As our valley continues to grow, we need to make sure we can all meet the needs of the growing population and visitors.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views?

Lemieux: I will serve everyone in the county by making sure the law enforcement staff and deputies are highly trained and understand the constitutions, statutes and ordinances. Through grants and local training, we will better our officers, while keeping costs to a minimum and honoring our taxpayers.

I have a good working relationship with prosecuting attorney candidate Bailey Smith, and, together, we are committed to doing as much in-house training as possible while providing the best value to taxpayers. I will continue to do what I have done as a deputy — treating people fairly and with respect regardless of their political views.

Jones: The only way to properly carry out the role of sheriff is to protect and serve all people, no matter their background, race, or political view. I believe the answer is to better serve all people and to give a greater voice to the community by leading with accountability and transparency. No part of this community should be silenced. I welcome any and all feedback, especially those that disagree with our practices and could help us reach our goal of protecting and serving equally. Our law enforcement’s conduct should never be hidden from the public.

I plan to increase transparency by enforcing more body camera usage and tracking more statistics of our traffic stops to prevent profiling. I also plan to lead with greater accountability by rebuilding our relationship with other county offices to play our part in the system of checks and balances. Our county leaders and community members deserve a say in how law enforcement looks in this valley, no matter what their politics may be.

What trait, attribute, or experience do you possess that best qualifies you to manage public employees and handle public funding?

Jones: During my time in the military, I had the opportunity to learn from exceptional leaders and I myself was able to manage and lead my fellow marines in highly stressful situations. This gave me a deep understanding of the importance of non-violent de-escalation. I have been witness to pain and violence and I know that is not what our small, rural valley needs from our local law enforcement. I am not at a place in my career where I am looking for action. I am dedicated to genuinely protecting and serving the people of this community in the way they deserve.

During my law enforcement career I was a senior patrol officer and a field training officer, meaning I was able to give guidance and train new officers. I believe in leading from the front and believe the workplace should be a safe environment for all employees.

Public funding should be prioritized for our valley’s needs. Unfortunately, in 2019, the sheriff’s office used less than half of their training budget. In these times, that is unacceptable, and I will utilize state and federal grants to make sure deputies have the training they deserve in modern tactics like non-violent de-escalation, anti-discrimination practices and mental health awareness.

Lemieux: Having owned a company, I have the skills necessary to manage the budget and employees. I will be an effective leader because I am an effective communicator. Communication is one of several important traits that a good leader possesses. Being truthful is also key.

As sheriff, I will be open and honest with the community, the media and my staff. I will be accountable for my actions and listen to others’ input. I will work with the other department heads to best serve this valley.

I have had the opportunity to work for three great agencies. While at the agencies, I was able to gain insight to different leadership styles. I will be a leader that leads by my actions and not just my words.

What are your views regarding the role of the media in covering your county? How can you best work with local reporters to ensure coverage of the issues?

Lemieux: I will make myself available to the community and the media. I believe in being open and honest with the media, and hold them to the same standard. I believe the media is a valuable asset to the community by keeping people informed and holding elected officials accountable.

Jones: The citizens of this community rely on accurate and transparent information from the local media. If elected, the sheriff’s office will be as transparent as possible, and will work closely with the media to make sure the citizens of Teton Valley have true and current information.

When a case is mishandled, that information should be available to the public, not hidden away until it is finally uncovered by a citizen. In these instances, the sheriff’s office should be held accountable and able to respond with their plans to improve.

I recognize the media’s ability to keep our county safe by spreading information as necessary, and I hope to work together with outlets to protect and serve all people. Feedback from the media should be viewed as an opportunity to improve and better serve our valley. It’s what our community deserves.