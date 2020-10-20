Life Lessons: Dollie, Nina and Lois share what they’ve learned over the decades in part 3 of our interview

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We usually ask MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers might make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Today we are featuring the final part of our interview with Dollie McKenzie, Nina Miller and Lois Schow. These ladies have lived at MorningStar Senior Living longer than just about anyone and are between 95 to 100 years old!

We decided to bring these wonderful women together and talk about their life experiences. Watch part 3 of our interview in the video above where the ladies share some memories of their life and how things have changed over the decades.

You can watch part 1 of our interview here and part 2 here.