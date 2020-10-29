LIVE: Hearing to combine Daybell jury trials

ST ANTHONY — A judge is expected to decide Thursday if the upcoming trials of Chad and Lori Daybell should be combined.

The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. MT, and will be broadcast here on EastIdahoNews.com.

Chad Daybell is expected to appear with his attorney, John Prior, in front of District Judge Steven Boyce. Special Prosecutor Rod Wood will also appear. Wood requested the trials be combined for efficiency as he plans to use the same evidence and witnesses.

Prior objected to having the trials together. The attorney claims that if the couple’s trials run together, it will increase media coverage and “only add to the level of attention and knowledge prospective jurors would have in this case.”

Lori’s attorney Mark Means does not object to having the trials combined.

Authorities arrested Chad on June 9 in Fremont County after the remains of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were found buried in his backyard. In November 2019, Daybell married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, on a beach in Kauai, Hawaii.

Chad has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Lori was arrested on Feb. 20, and jailed in Madison County. She has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Her jury trial is set to begin on April 2.