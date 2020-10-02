Man killed after crashing into semi pulling milk tanker

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Oct. 1, at approximately 10 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle fatality crash on US30 at mile 238, east of Murtaugh, in Twin Falls County.

Ricardo Solache-Victorino, 44, of Murtaugh, was driving eastbound on US30 in a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup. Daniel Rodriguez, 47, of Jerome, was driving westbound in a 2019 Freightliner pulling a milk tanker.

Solache-Victorino’s vehicle went left of center and struck the semi. Solache-Victorino succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The road was blocked for approximately four hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Creek Fire and the Twin Falls County Highway District.