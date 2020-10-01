Man placed on probation for threatening people with gun

IDAHO FALLS — A judge placed a man on probation Tuesday after he threatened others with a gun in June.

David Alonso, 33, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. placed him on four years of felony probation. Watkins suspended an 18 month to five-year jail sentence that could be served if Alonso fails to follow the terms of his probation.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, an additional charge of felony aggravated assault was dismissed.

RELATED | Man arrested after threatening teens, women with a gun, police say

Police reports show that on June 25, an intoxicated Alonso fired several times into the air then threatened people with the gun at a house on Irving Street. A woman at the home wrestled the weapon away from Alonso as several people called 911 for help.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, police said in a news release.

In addition to probation, Watkins ordered Alonso to pay $1,645.50 in fees in fines, court records show.