Multiple vehicles involved in 2 separate crashes at Ammon intersection

AMMON – One person was hospitalized following two separate crashes at the same intersection Thursday morning.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a van hit a man on a bicycle at Ammon Road and 1st Street around 7:15 a.m.

The driver of the van was eastbound on 1st and was trying to turn north onto Ammon Road. The man on the bicycle failed to yield to the oncoming van and drove into the intersection, causing the collision.

Lovell says the man on the bicycle sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Less than 30 minutes later, an SUV and a small minivan were involved in a rear-end collision at the same intersection. Airbags were deployed in one of the vehicles.

Traffic was being diverted at the time and Lovell thinks the crash may have been caused by one of the drivers not paying attention.

The investigation took about an hour to complete. The flow of traffic is back to normal, as of 8:50 a.m.