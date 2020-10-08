Oxygen network to feature hour-long program on Daybell case Thursday

IDAHO FALLS — The case of Chad and Lori Daybell will be back in the national spotlight Thursday night as ‘Injustice with Nancy Grace’ features the story on the Oxygen network.

The hour-long program will include interviews with Colby Ryan, Lori’s oldest son, and Annie Cushing, Tylee Ryan’s aunt. Law enforcement experts and EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton were also interviewed for the show. Producers have been working on the episode since February.

“After devout, LDS mother Lori Vallow encounters a doomsday author, she descends down a path of darkness into a dangerous cult. The result is a trail of broken lives and dead bodies – including two of Vallow’s own children,” a description of the program says.

The remains of Lori’s children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, were found buried on Chad’s property in June. She has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Chad pleaded not guilty in August to two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

‘Injustice with Nancy Grace’ airs on Oxygen at 7 p.m. MT. Episodes are posted online here after their air.