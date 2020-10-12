UPDATE: More of I-15 closed due to blowing dust, low visibility

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS — More of Interstate 15 is closed north of Idaho falls due to high winds, blowing dust and low visibility.

The Idaho Transportation Department has closed the road in both directions from milepost 119 in Idaho Falls and milepost 135 near Roberts.

“Motorists should find an alternative route,” Idaho State Police said in a Tweet.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Osgood due to blowing dust and low visibility.

Detours are in place, according to Idaho State Police, and drivers should be prepared to take alternate routes.

A wind advisory remains in effect for parts of eastern Idaho with wind gusts up to 45 mph across the Snake River Plain Monday. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The winds come as forecasters say a fast-moving cold front pushes through the northwest.

The latest road conditions can be found on the ITD website here.