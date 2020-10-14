Weston ‘the Warrior’ dies of leukemia weeks after turning 4

ASHTON — A young boy who won the hearts of people around the world while battling cancer passed away early Wednesday morning at his home.

Weston Wayne Robertson, who turned 4 years old on Sept. 16, died in the arms of his parents “so peacefully and out of pain,” according to a Facebook post.

“We imagine right now he is running around with all of his buddies that fought alongside him so hard and with all of our family!” the post says. “We will miss you every single second of every day.”

Weston Wayne Robertson | Facebook

A week after his second birthday, Weston was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer that starts in the bone and can move to the blood or other parts of the body.

Weston’s father, Todd Robertson, donated bone marrow to his son in February 2019, and the transplant was a success.

“(Weston) did great. He was cancer-free for 346 days, almost a year, and he relapsed,” Ericka Robertson, Weston’s mom, told EastIdahoNews.com in September. “We did some more radiation and chemo, but his little body has had enough, and he’s got leukemia coming back.”

The Robertsons created a Facebook page called Weston Wayne’s Warriors to document their son’s cancer fight. His parents and two older sisters vowed to create as many memories and adventures as they could with Weston.

Over the past few months, he went horseback riding, went four-wheeling, flew in an airplane, and, just a few weeks ago, went on a ride in the EastIdahoNews.com helicopter. He and his parents flew over Weston’s grandparents’ home and waved to them from the air.

“We’re enjoying every day that we can and trying to make every day count,” Ericka said at the time.

Earlier this month, Weston’s desire to own a chicken coop was granted by Make-A-Wish. Construction Solution in Idaho Falls delivered the coop to the family’s Ashton home.

“They pulled in, and he said, ‘What the heck’ – he was so excited!” a Facebook post says. “He named all of his chickens and loved holding them! The generosity of all the people involved in coming together to put smiles on these kids facing such a hard time means more to us as parents than anything!! Today was a day we will truly cherish and always remember!!”

Weston’s family is planning funeral services and say they will miss him “every single second of every day.”

“We know you have left us here physically, but you will truly always be here with us in our hearts!” a Facebook post says. “We love you, Wessie Wayne! Forever and always.”