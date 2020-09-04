An unforgettable Feel Good Friday helicopter ride for a boy battling leukemia

Nominate someone Nominate someone

We recently heard about Weston Robertson – a 3-year-old boy who has been battling leukemia for nearly two years. He received a bone marrow transplant from his father and was cancer-free for 346 days.

In February, the leukemia returned and despite numerous rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and other treatments, Weston is now on hospice care.

Weston’s parents, Todd and Ericka, and his two sisters are trying to make every day count by creating as many memories as they can and living each day to the fullest.

We decided Weston deserved a special Feel Good Friday gift so we hopped in the EastIdahoNews.com helicopter and visited his home in Fremont County. Watch the video above to see what happened!

Weston’s parents are sharing his journey on the Weston Wayne’s Warriors Facebook page here.