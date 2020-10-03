Woman placed on probation for assaulting officer

REXBURG — A Venezuelan woman living in Idaho was placed on probation after assaulting a Rexburg police officer in April.

Maria Magdelena Medina, 34, pleaded guilty to felony assault or battery on an officer. On Wednesday, District Judge Steven Boyce placed her on three years probation.

Police reports show the violent outburst happened after police tried pulling Medina over for speeding on April 24.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two additional felony counts of assault or battery on an officer and felony attempting to remove a firearm from an officer. Misdemeanor charges of attempting to elude, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphilia were also dismissed.

The plea agreement stipulated that Madison County prosecutors would recommend probation with an underlying sentence of two to five years in prison.

Boyce agreed with prosecutors and suspended the two to a five-year prison sentence, giving credit for the 158 days Medina spent at the Madison County Jail.

Also at sentencing, Deputy Prosecutor Spencer Rammell pointed out Medina is on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold. Defense attorney Jim Archibald said Medina was in the United States on an expired visa, according to court minutes.

Archibald explained that Medina is working with an immigration lawyer and will be taken to a federal facility by ICE officers. Medina is not likely to deported to Venezuela, Archibald said.

As soon as Medina is released from federal custody, she must report to local probation in Madison County.

She will also have to pay $1,275.50 in fees and fines.