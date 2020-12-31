Deputies release name of man shot and killed in officer-involved shooting

AMMON — An Ammon man pointed a gun directly at Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies before they fatally shot him early Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Peter K. England, 21, died as a result of gunshots at around 4 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release. The entire shooting lasted under a minute.

The incident began earlier that day in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Police Department spotted a suspicious vehicle, and when they tried to pull it over, the vehicle took off. The officer radioed the description of the vehicle and the direction of travel.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies D. Vidal and C. Merrill spotted the vehicle pull into the apartment complex at 1601 Falcon Drive in Ammon. England lived at this complex, according to other police reports.

England’s vehicle stopped in the driveway area, and he got out of his vehicle.

Peter K. England | Facebook photo

As Vidal and Merrill got out of their patrol cars, England emerged from a nearby car parked next to his vehicle. Sheriff’s office officials say England approached the deputies with a handgun drawn and pointed at Vidal.

“During this time, Vidal was giving England verbal commands to show his hands; however, he continued to advance, pointing the gun directly at Vidal,” according to the news release. “Both deputies fired their duty weapons at England, causing him to move behind a parked vehicle in a defensive position while still holding onto the gun.”

The deputies saw England fall to the ground behind, secured him and began life-saving measures, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputies, an Idaho Falls Police officer and a nurse who was passing by performed CPR until Idaho Falls Fire Department EMS determined England had died.

While securing the area, deputies found the handgun used by England and a shotgun inside his car. The handgun had a full magazine and round in the chamber, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the shooting, a structure, England’s vehicle and three other vehicles sustained minor damage. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

After the shooting, investigators with the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force were on the scene for hours, working behind the yellow police tape in the surrounded parking lot of the apartment complex. The task force is comprised of investigators from multiple local agencies who investigate officer-involved shootings. Idaho State Police was assigned as the lead agency in the investigation.

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office extends its heartfelt sympathy to the England family and appreciation to the nearby residents for their patience while the area was temporarily closed,” according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office did not specify the type of vehicle England had been driving, but around 8:30 a.m., a tow truck took away a black Mercedes SUV, the same type of car England was known to drive, according to previous police reports. The driver’s side window of the SUV appeared to have a single bullet hole.

An SUV with an apparent bullet hole in a window is taken from the apartment complex. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

England has a recent run-ins with law enforcement, particularly in an incident where he pointed a gun during a fight outside a bowling alley in August. England had been arrested for felony aggravated assault, which was reduced to misdemeanor charges of exhibition of a firearm and disturbing the peace as part of a plea agreement. A judge placed England on probation.

Since being placed on probation, England has been charged with two misdemeanor DUIs and battery in separate incidents.

An autopsy for England is scheduled for Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office says the results from the autopsy and other evidence analysis could take several weeks.

Both Vidal and Merrill are on administrative leave pending the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.