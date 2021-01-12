12 schools sending students home due to power outage

AMMON — Several schools in the Bonneville Joint School District 93 are sending students home because of a power outage Tuesday morning.

The outage began around 8 a.m. and impacts over 12,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in the Ammon, Lincoln and Iona areas. As such, District 93 administrators say this will affect the lunch program so parents are asked to pick up their kids.

“Phones at these schools will be out so you will not be able to call the school,” the district said in a letter. “You will need to come into the office to pick your child up.”

The schools impacted by the outage include:

Bonneville High School

Bridgewater Elementary

Cloverdale Elementary

Discovery Elementary

Hillview Elementary School

Lincoln High School (Alternative)

Rimrock Elementary School

Rocky Mountain Middle School

Summit Hills

Technical Career High School

Thunder Ridge High School

Tiebreaker Elementary School

If parents are unable to pick up their children, students will remain at school unless temperatures inside classrooms drop below 50 degrees. The district will then send a follow-up alert to let parents know kids will return home early on busses.

