UPDATE: Power back on after outage Tuesday morning

UPDATE:

AMMON — Power is back on for Rocky Mountain Power customers impacted by an outage Tuesday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David Eskelsen says crews are still determining what caused the outage.

RELATED | 12 schools sending students home due to power outage

The outage lasted for over an hour for some 12,000 customers and briefly impacted Idaho Falls Power services as well.

Bonneville Joint School District 93 also asked parents to pick up kids because of the outage.

ORIGINAL

AMMON — Thousands are without power in eastern Idaho Tuesday morning.

Customers with Idaho Falls Power should have the lights back on. However, Rocky Mountain Power reports 12,059 customers are without power. The outage began shortly after 8 a.m.

A spokesman with Rocky Mountain Power says crews are still investigating the cause of the outage.

The outage impacts Rocky Mountain Power customers living in zip codes 83406, 83404, 83427 and 83401.

Crews expect power to be off for at least a couple of hours.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to update this developing story.