Allegiant announces new flights from Idaho Falls, Jackson Hole airports

IDAHO FALLS — Allegiant is expanding services to Jackson Hole, Wyoming and adding flights to Portland, Oregon from Idaho Falls.

The airline announced Tuesday the expansions are part of 21 new nonstop routes being added nationwide. Flights to Portland International Airport from Idaho Falls Regional Airport will begin May 28 and flights from Jackson Hole Airport will begin in June.

“Today, travelers are seeking destinations that allow them the chance to recreate in a safe way, usually outdoors,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of revenue and planning. “The cities we’re adding to our network…are gateways to some of the United States’ most scenic destinations, including national parks and other outdoor attractions that are in high demand.”

New service from Jackson Hole includes:

Los Angeles, California via Los Angeles International Airport – beginning June 2 with fares as low as $59 each way.

Phoenix, Arizona via Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport – beginning June 2 with fares as low as $59 each way.

Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport – beginning June 4 with fares as low as $49 each way.

Reno, Nevada via Reno-Tahoe International Airport – beginning June 4 with fares as low as $49 each way.

The new nonstop route to Portland from Idaho Falls will operate twice weekly with one-way fares as low as $49.

“It is through partnerships with organizations such as Allegiant that we can promote the innovation and flexibility necessary to better meet the needs of our customers,” said Rick Cloutier, Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director, in a news release. “We are grateful that Allegiant is dedicated to our airport, the community, and visitors. They have played a vital role in helping us to meet our air transportation needs and strategic goals.”

More information about Allegiant’s expansion can be found here. Flight days, times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com.