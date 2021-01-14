Biz Buzz: Orthopedic practice opening larger clinic in Idaho Falls this fall

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

New Summit Orthopaedics building slated for completion this fall

IDAHO FALLS – Construction on the new Summit Orthopaedics building in Idaho Falls is now underway and on track for completion this fall.

Practice Administrator Julie Denny tells EastIdahoNews.com the 19,000-square-foot building at 3720 Woodking Drive across from Cabela’s will nearly double the current space at 2321 Coronado.

“It’s pretty significant. Right now, we’re smashed into about 9 or 10,000-square-feet. It will be exciting to get in there so that our doctors and patients can actually have the space they need and come to the office when they want to,” Denny says. “We’re going to have physical therapy upstairs, and then (we’ll) have a large clinical space and administrative space on the ground floor.”

Denny says another thing patients will love about the new clinic is better parking space. Parking is “atrocious” at the current space, she says, because of its proximity to Mountain View Hospital.

Ground was broken on the new clinic in October. An exact opening date will be determined once construction is complete and will likely coincide with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration.

Summit Orthopaedics provides advanced orthopedic care and focuses on accelerated recovery and customized care for patients. Denny describes it as a “one-stop-shop” for orthopedics and the only orthopedic practice in the area with all the sub-specialties. It includes a hand-and-foot specialist, sports medicine, and spine and trauma treatment.

“Anything that involves bones — shoulders, knees, hips — we have a specialist for all of those areas,” she says.

Though the types of issues impacting patients vary, Denny says hip and knee problems are common among older patients. Kids often get broken bones, she says, and athletes come in for torn shoulders or other pain.

“Foot problems are a huge issue. Dr. (Bryan) Van Dyke has been here about two years. He’s the only orthopedic-trained foot and ankle specialist in the area,” says Denny.

The staff at Summitt Orthopaedics has a team of eight specialists. Drs. Phil McCowen, Greg West and Stan Griffiths are the founders of the clinic, which first opened in the early 2000s. Drs. Nathan Rencher, Van Dyke and Robert Johnson are the other physicians on site, along with physician assistants Ammon Lambson and Joel Whiting.

Denny says the new building will allow them to continue to hire more doctors, and she’s excited to better serve patients.

Summit Orthopaedics is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a 2 p.m. closing time Friday. To schedule an appointment or learn more, call (208) 227-1100. You can also visit the website or Facebook page.

BIZ BITS

Oneida School District employee named 2020 Idaho School Psychologist of the Year

Robin Corder, of Malad, was awarded the 2020 Idaho School Psychologist of the year in November. | Courtesy photo

MALAD – A Malad woman was recently awarded the 2020 Idaho School Psychologist of the year. Robin Corder was chosen by a selection committee, made up of practicing school psychologists in Idaho, representing the Idaho School Psychologist Association. She was nominated for the award by Oneida School District director of special education Jill Daniels.

Corder is a clinical account manager with PresenceLearning, which provides live online education services geared toward special-education needs, as well as general education, and behavioral and mental health services for K-12 schools nationwide. Through the service, students are connected with professionals in the fields of speech-language pathology and occupational therapy among others.

Along with her service as an online provider with the PresenceLearning program, Corder has served as an in-person provider at both the Grace and Oneida school districts. In addition, Corder works with students throughout the state through the Idaho Home Learning Academy.

Corder received her award during a Malad school board meeting in November.

Public input wanted for Cusick Creek Trailhead, City Creek grant applications

POCATELLO – The city of Pocatello is seeking public input for two grant applications through the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The first would fund trailhead improvements and erosion control efforts at the Cusick Creek trailhead. Proposed enhancements include enlarging the parking area, re-grading the surface to limit erosion, and improving fencing. The second grant would provide the funding to re-grade City Creek Road to help limit erosion. If grant funds are awarded, improvements will be made in 2022. For additional questions or to comment on the project, contact Hannah Sanger at (208) 234-6518 or hsanger@pocatello.us.

Public Power Council elects new officers and board members

ASHTON – At its monthly meeting on Jan. 7, 2021, the Executive Committee of the Public Power Council elected officers for the 2021-2022 term. Elected by unanimous decision were:

Roger Kline, Northern Wasco County PUD, to preside as chair

Annette Creekpaum, Mason PUD #3, as vice chair, administration and budget

John Dietz, McMinnville Water and Light, as vice chair, allocation/rates/contracts

Debra Smith, Seattle City Light, as vice chair, long-range planning

Bryan Case, PNGC Power/Fall River Electric, as vice chair, fish and wildlife

Kevin Nordt, Grant PUD, as vice chair market development

At its annual meeting of members on Nov. 5, the Public Power Council announced the newly-elected members of the Executive Committee, who will serve a two-year term beginning in January 2021.

Incoming PPC Chair Roger Kline is moving to the role from his previous position as the vice chair of PPC’s Fish & Wildlife Committee. He has industry experience in both Oregon and Washington, and is a well-known leader at the local, state, and regional levels.

Elected to the Executive Committee of PPC for 2021-2022:

Susan Ackerman, Eugene Water & Electric Board

Max Beach, Idaho County Light & Power Cooperative

Dan Bedbury, Clark Public Utilities

Bryan Case, PNGC Power/Fall Fiver Rural Electric Cooperative

Libby Calnon, Hood River Electric Cooperative

Annette Creekpaum, Mason County PUD #3

John Dietz, McMinnville Water & Light

Humaira Falkenberg, Pacific County PUD

Liz Green, Skamania PUD

John Haarlow, Snohomish County PUD

Gary Huhta, Cowlitz PUD

Mark Johnson, Flathead Electric Cooperative

Roger Kline, Northern Wasco County PUD

Joe Morgan, Modern Electric Water Company

Kevin Nordt, Grant PUD

Bear Prairie, Idaho Falls Power

Scott Rhees, Franklin PUD

Chris Robinson, Tacoma Power

Todd Simmons, Tillamook PUD

Debra Smith, Seattle City Light

Jim Smith, Klickitat PUD

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

