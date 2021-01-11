East Idaho Credit Union opens new branch in Pocatello

POCATELLO — East Idaho Credit Union is expanding into Pocatello.

The credit union currently has 10 locations including St. Anthony, Rexburg, Shelley, Idaho Falls and Ammon, but the new branch is the first in Pocatello.

“East Idaho Credit Union is well seasoned and ready to take on new membership and serve the community of Pocatello,” said EICU spokeswoman Bailey Foster in a news release. “The staff at EICU encourages you to stop by and check out what all they have to offer as a financial institution.”

EICU opened its first branch in 1935. Due to COVID-19, a ribbon-cutting has been postponed but a grand opening celebration is scheduled on Friday, May 21 with food, free swag, prizes and more, according to Foster.

The credit union is located at 1700 Hurley Drive and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.