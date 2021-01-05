Deadline for Pocatello small business COVID relief extended

POCATELLO — Having received approval from the state, the city of Pocatello is extending its application deadline for COVID-19 pandemic small business relief grants.

The deadline to apply has been pushed to Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. More information and a printable application can be found here. City officials ask that completed application be emailed to PocatelloSmallBusinessGrant@Pocatello.us.

The city designated $250,000 from Gov. Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee last year for small business grants. Of that initial amount, $104,000 remains available.

Qualifying businesses could be awarded as much as $10,000.

In order to qualify for a grant, businesses must meet the following criteria: