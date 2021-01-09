Elmore County victim had gunshot wound, arrows in body. An Idaho man has been arrested.

Police in Elmore County arrested an Idaho man 2 months after a person was shot with a gun and a crossbow.

Richard Miskin, 43, was booked into the Elmore County Jail on several felony charges, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, including multiple counts of aggravated battery and single counts of false imprisonment, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

On Nov. 14, members of the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Flyby Avenue just outside of Mountain Home after people in the area reported that a person had a gunshot wound to the leg and arrows from a crossbow impaled in their body, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Idaho Statesman reports the victim was taken by helicopter to a Boise-area hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. No further information on their condition was available.

On Tuesday, months after the shooting, sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant on an Elmore County home and arrested Miskin.

The incident is still under investigation, and the Sheriff’s Office thanked local residents for their support.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Miskin was still in the custody of the Elmore County Jail. Court documents show he was arraigned in court Wednesday. Miskin will be in court on Jan. 19 for a preliminary hearing.