Fire at Mexican restaurant leaves them closed for the day

IDAHO FALLS — A local Mexican restaurant is closed for the day following a kitchen fire.

The fire broke out in a fryer at Pachangas around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday just before the restaurant was set to open. The fire was the result of a malfunction in the device that controls the fryer’s temperatures, according to the owner’s family.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon confirmed the fire was contained to the fryer, but it still managed to fill the restaurant with smoke.

EastIdahoNews.com called Pachangas shortly after the fire and staff said they would be closed for the day but plan to be open for business again on Thursday or Friday. The restaurant is located on A Street across from the Colonial Theater.

First responders briefly blocked a portion of the street at Capital and Park Avenues.

Everyone made it outside of the restaurant safe, according to Hammon.

Monday