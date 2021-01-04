Have you seen this man? Authorities looking for missing hospital patient

BLACKFOOT – Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from a psychiatric hospital in Blackfoot.

A 25-year-old man, who is a court-ordered patient at State Hospital South, left at 5:08 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Blackfoot Police Department.

His name has not been released but he was last seen in the area of Cromwell Lane. He is 5 foot 7, 220 pounds and was wearing a blue and green jacket.

If you see him or know where he might be, do not approach him. Call Bingham County Dispatch at (208) 785-1234 or dial 911.