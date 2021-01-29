ITD implementing changes on US 20 through Island Park

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

ISLAND PARK — To improve safety for the motoring public, the Idaho Transportation Department will initiate numerous safety improvements this year and in the coming years to the US-20 corridor throughout Island Park.

ITD has already made several safety improvements at the intersection of Idaho Highway 47 and US-20. ITD crews have installed a flashing “stop ahead” warning sign, a flashing stop sign and rumble strips to alert drivers approaching the intersection on ID-47.

ITD is committed to making additional safety improvements to the intersection, such as installing flashing lights on signs to alert drivers to approaching speed limit reductions and installing dynamic “Your Speed” signs to inform southbound traffic — a sign for northbound traffic already exists. These driver-feedback signs have proven to be effective in modifying driver habits.

By the end of 2021, ITD will cut back trees within the highway right of way in the corridor, thus improving the line of sight for drivers and removing hiding places for wildlife approaching the road. This also will eliminate hazard trees that could fall on the highway, and allow more sun on the pavement to melt icy spots.

ITD also has a project scheduled for Fiscal Year 2023 to add a signal light at the intersection of US-20 and ID-47.

ITD will continue to pursue safety options involving a combination of engineering, enforcement and education in order to enhance safety in the corridor.