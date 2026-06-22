Family shares heartfelt message after learning unexpected cause of house fire - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — A family who lost their dream home in a fire while they were on vacation this month is thanking the community for an outpouring of support.

Erica and Brad Crow were with their two children and extended family members in Ohio when they received a phone call on June 9 that their house was on fire. Erica’s cousin had been housesitting and caring for the Crow’s two dogs — Ruger and Ody.

Both dogs perished in the fire, which destroyed almost everything.

Erica and Brad Crow’s Driggs home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. | GoFundMe

“The puppy, Ody, got out of the kennel and tried to get his dog food off the stovetop, where the pet sitter put it to try to keep it out of his reach while she was away from the house,” Erica Crow tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Our stove was propane with nobs on the front, and we kept the top covered with a custom-built cover Brad made for me out of ironwood. It’s heartbreaking and tragic, but I am glad we have our answer.”

The fire is the latest hardship the Crows have had to face. Brad was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma as a teenager and suffered through years of health complications before his leg was amputated.

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The family lived in a camp trailer parked inside their shop for three and a half years while Brad worked to build their home with the help of friends, neighbors and local businesses. In 2019, the East Idaho News team surprised the Crows with $50,000 from a Secret Santa to help with the construction of the home.

Within the past five years, Brad has undergone knee surgery, gone into kidney failure, endured hip problems, been diagnosed with Lupus. He also suffered a major heart attack two years ago.

The family finally moved into their dream home in the fall of 2020. Now, they’re working with their insurance company to figure out next steps.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the Crows, and they are overwhelmed with the generosity of so many friends, loved ones and strangers.

The Crows asked to share the following message:

It is hard to find the words to express the gratitude our family feels right now.

In the midst of the most heartbreaking tragedy of our lives, when we lost our home, almost everything we owned, and our two beloved dogs, we have been surrounded by an overwhelming amount of love, kindness, and generosity.

To our family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, community, and even complete strangers—you have carried us through days we never imagined we’d have to face. Whether you have donated money, brought meals, shared clothing, offered a place to stay, sent prayers, given hugs, reached out with encouraging words, or simply thought of our family, please know that every act of kindness has meant more than we could ever express.

While nothing can replace what we have lost, your compassion has reminded us that even in the darkest moments, there is so much goodness in this world. You have helped lighten a burden that felt impossible to carry alone, and you have given us hope as we begin the long journey of rebuilding our lives.

We know there are many people who have helped behind the scenes, and we may not know every name. Please know that your kindness has not gone unnoticed, and we are deeply grateful.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing beside our family. Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, your love, and your unwavering support. We will never forget the compassion that has been shown to us during this incredibly difficult time.

Our hearts are broken, but because of all of you, they are also filled with gratitude. We will carry your kindness with us for the rest of our lives.

FROM THE ASHES WE WILL RISE!

With sincere gratitude,

The Crow Family