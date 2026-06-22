Coroner identifies woman who died in Pocatello crash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Officials have identified the woman who died after crashing into two parked vehicles early Friday morning in Pocatello.

The woman was 26-year-old Rayne Rose-Marie Singer of Fort Hall, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed before it struck two unoccupied parked vehicles near Jefferson Avenue and East Cedar Street.

According to Singer’s obituary, “being a mother filled her heart.” Read her obituary here.

RELATED | Woman killed after crashing into two parked vehicles

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, became trapped inside and had to be extricated by emergency responders, according to a news release. She was rushed by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

No other people were involved in the crash, and no additional injuries were reported.

Next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by Pocatello Police and Idaho State Police.