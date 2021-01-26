Life Lessons Encore: A hopeful message from Nona Farmer and Karen Monson

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

We first spoke with Nona Farmer and Karen Monson in April. COVID-19 closures were just getting underway so we interviewed them via Zoom. The women have been good friends for a long time and both of them grew up in Mackay.

Nona and Karen shared how they were managing their “social isolation” by playing games, watching TV and doing some beautiful artwork.

We decided to revisit their interview today as the women spoke about how they have stayed positive during hard times.