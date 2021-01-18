Pet of the Week: Django

At 5 years old, Django is a little older than a pup but you could never tell by how he acts. He won’t let his age slow him down.

He has energy to last and wants to stay active. He is quick to learn and very responsive to getting attention. He likes his humans to pet him and is willing to learn new things to make sure he gets that affection.

He is part Border Collie and part Lab so not only is he full of energy, he is smart and willing to learn.

Come on down to the Snake River Animal Shelter and check out this sweet boy. His adoption is just $150 and he is altered, immunized and microchipped.