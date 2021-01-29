Pocatello Regional Transit offers seniors rides to COVID vaccinations

POCATELLO — As Idahoans aged 65 or older look toward getting their COVID-19 vaccinations, Pocatello Regional Transit is preparing to help transport its seniors to and from clinics.

More than 250,000 Idahoans are over the age of 64, according to the state’s COVID dashboard, and they are expected to begin receiving the vaccination on Feb. 1. When that time comes for those living in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area, a ride can be set up through PRT by calling PRT Dispatch at (208) 232-0111.

“It’s important we keep our senior population healthy and services like this provide access to the vaccine,” Pocatello Regional Transit Director Skyler Beebe said in a news release. “… Our professional drivers provide safe and reliable transportation and are trained for those who may require assistance.”

The rides are available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for free, but PRT is suggesting a donation of $2 per trip — $4 per round-trip. Rides are also available on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but these trips will require $4 payment for the round-trip.

Through a partnership with the Area V Agency on Aging’s transportation program, PRT is prepared to offer all seniors 60 or older with door-to-door rides to their vaccination appointments.

The Area V Agency on Aging’s transportation program focuses on providing seniors with transportation services for “life-sustaining” trips like medical visits, shopping, banking and employment. The program also supports “quality of life” trips, such as community, social and recreational outings.

“For many older adults in our region, COVID-19 has caused them to feel socially isolated and lonely so having this access to transportation to get the COVID-19 vaccine will surely enhance their quality of life,” Area V Agency on Aging Director Mike Hirschi said in a news release. “Getting the vaccine is the first step in affording older adults the opportunity to re-engage in our communities again, socialize with family and friends, and participate in activities of their choosing.”

More information about the program can be found here. Answers to frequently asked questions are also available here.