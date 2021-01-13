TODAY'S WEATHER
Police ask for help locating missing teenager

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for information about a teenage girl who was last seen Monday morning.

Corah Carson, 14, is missing and possibly ran away, according to IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements. Corah has not been seen since 7 a.m. Monday. It is possible she left on her own and is staying with friends but police want to make sure she is safe.

If you have seen Corah or know where she is, police ask you to call (208) 529-1200.

