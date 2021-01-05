Rep. Russ Fulcher says he will object to Biden electoral college certification

BOISE (KIVI) — Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher plans to object to President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College vote tally.

Fulcher said he plans to object to the tally, set for Wednesday, in a statement posted to his Twitter page Monday.

“Based on the following grounds, I object to the electoral report,” Fulcher said. “This last November, there were undeniable occurrences whereby state officials, or in court, bypass their applicable state legislatures and redefined their respected election parameters.”

Fulcher said the actions require Congress to question the election results for states “in violation of their own election laws.” Fulcher said those violations include voting timeline alterations or “mass balloting practices.”

Fulcher is the latest to add his name to a growing list of representatives and senators with plans to object. As of Jan. 5, 11 other Republican senators or senator-elects announced they plan to reject the results. Many of whom did not specify which states they consider to have “disputed” results.

The congressman is the first of Idaho’s congressmen or senators to object to this week’s certification.

The vote count is the last step in confirming President-elect Biden, who defeated President Trump 306-232 in November.