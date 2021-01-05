Road reopened after semi-truck slides off on-ramp in Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police report the semi-truck has been moved off the 113 on-ramp in Idaho Falls. The road is now open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are reporting a semi-truck slid off an Interstate 15 on-ramp Tuesday morning.

The slide-off happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the 113 on-ramp in Idaho Falls. The semi-truck has blocked the road and drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

Earlier Tuesday morning, ISP reported multiple slide-offs on the interstate between Shelley and Idaho Falls. They also urged drivers to use caution and slow down due to slick road conditions.

